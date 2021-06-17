I PU assessments proving to be a hurdle for lecturers, students

While all first PU students will be declared pass, their assignments will be evaluated and marks uploaded on SATS portal.

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 22:43 IST

With students moving to their hometowns, teachers find it tough to contact them

First year pre-university (PU) students, especially in rural areas, are finding it difficult to access the two end-of-year-assignments that they have to submit for evaluation. Many have informed their lecturers that they will not be able to submit their assignments in time.

Earlier this month, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) had asked PU colleges to evaluate students based on these assessments as examinations had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

But, it’s not just students who are experiencing problems. Lecturers, too, are unable to get in touch with students as their contact numbers are unreachable. “With no classes on campus, students have returned to their hometowns. Some have relocated to other districts or States with their parents, and we are unable to reach them,” said a lecturer.

A student from government PU college in North Bengaluru said she had shifted to her home in Raichur. “We have mobile phone network but don’t have good Internet access. I asked my friends to send me the question paper on WhatsApp, but I’m yet to get it,” she said. She has also asked her uncle who lives in a nearby town with better internet connectivity to download the question paper for her. “Only if he brings it will I be able to send the assignments,” she said.

Education officials have placed the onus on colleges and lecturers. R. Snehal, director of DPUE, said colleges should devise ways to ensure that students are able to submit assignments.

The State government had initially stated that all I PU students would be deemed as pass for the 2020-2021 academic year. It was only later that the department announced that students have to download the question paper from the official website and send it to their teachers via email, WhatsApp or post. While all first PU students will be declared as pass and will be allotted 35% marks, their assignments will be evaluated and the marks will be uploaded on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal.

Despite a guaranteed pass, many private college managements have made it mandatory for students to complete the assessment failing which they will not be allowed to attend online classes for second PU. “Our lecturers are telling us that if there is a third wave, our assessments will be considered for grading in II PU,” said a I PU student of a private college in R.R. Nagar.

Some college principals and lecturers are of the opinion that students are not taking the assessments seriously. B.R. Supreet, principal of Oxford Independent PU College, said only 45% of I PU students in the college had submitted their first assessment. “Students have taken it for granted that they will be promoted and are telling their lecturers that they will be unable to submit assessments as they are busy preparing for II PU and competitive exams,” he said.

Students have to submit the assessment and teachers are expected to complete the evaluation by June 25. The second assessment has to be completed by July 10.

An official in DPUE said that they have decided to give these assessments as they were anxious that predictions of a third wave and the possibility of it disrupting the 2021-2022 academic year as well. “We need to have a robust internal assessment and this is an attempt to do that ,” the official said.