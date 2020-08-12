I PU admission process to start from today

Bengaluru

12 August 2020 22:31 IST

The admission process for I Pre University (PU) courses will begin from Thursday. The Department of Pre-University Education, on Wednesday, issued a circular to PU colleges to begin admissions.

The department has asked colleges to conduct the admission process online “as much as possible” and not increase fees. “Colleges which do not have online admission facility should make sure the application and admission process is completed by strictly following the SOPs issued the government,” the circular said.

It noted that the fourth working day from August 13 should be the last date for issuing of applications and a window of two working days from the last date of issuing the application should be provided for submitting the application.

The department has also directed all colleges to upload information on cut-off marks for each course, fee structure, details of teaching and non-teaching staff on their website, and also provide the information on notice boards.

Incidentally, the department has received complaints from parents and students that many PU colleges had already begun and many had even completed admissions based on preparatory examination marks. The department said that it would take action against such colleges.