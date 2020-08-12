I PU admission process to start from today

The admission process for I Pre University (PU) courses will begin from Thursday. The Department of Pre-University Education, on Wednesday, issued a circular to PU colleges to begin admissions.
The department has asked colleges to conduct the admission process online “as much as possible” and not increase fees. “Colleges which do not have online admission facility should make sure the application and admission process is completed by strictly following the SOPs issued the government,” the circular said.
It noted that the fourth working day from August 13 should be the last date for issuing of applications and a window of two working days from the last date of issuing the application should be provided for submitting the application.
Upload details
The department has also directed all colleges to upload information on cut-off marks for each course, fee structure, details of teaching and non-teaching staff on their website, and also provide the information on notice boards.
Incidentally, the department has received complaints from parents and students that many PU colleges had already begun and many had even completed admissions based on preparatory examination marks. The department said that it would take action against such colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath