I never aspired for ministerial berth: Vijayendra

KALABURAGI

14 August 2021 16:33 IST

He says he’s focusing on local body elections

B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and State BJP vice-president, recently clarified that he neither aspired for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post nor a ministerial berth in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet.

Speaking to presspersons during his two-day visit to the city, Mr. Vijayendra dismissed rumours that Mr. Yediyurappa lobbied hard to secure a ministerial berth for him in Mr. Bommai’s Cabinet.

“I am not eyeing a Cabinet post and am also not a contender for the post of BJP State president,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vijayendra said that he was focusing on the upcoming elections to the urban local body (ULB) polls and the zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections too.

“We will strengthen the party at a grassroots level under the guidance of Mr. Yediyurappa and other senior leaders of the party,” he added.