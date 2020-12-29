I like eating beef: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

29 December 2020 01:02 IST

Congress leader calls out ‘lack of courage’ in party colleagues

On the day the Karnataka Cabinet decided to promulgate an Ordinance to impose a blanket ban on slaughter of cows in the State, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his party leaders lacked the courage to oppose the anti-cow slaughter Bill.

Speaking on the 36th foundation day of the Congress here on Monday, he said party leaders feared speaking against the Bill as they sensed huge public support for the government’s decision. However, he said that he liked eating cattle meat and that it was his right.

The former Chief Minister also said the BJP government’s anti-cow slaughter Bill could end the sale and consumption of cow meat. “The proposed legislation will burden farmers and each day ₹100 will be required to feed one aged cow,” he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said all farmers have been feeding cows and the BJP government’s anti-cow slaughter Bill was not a new one. The Congress government introduced it in 1964. The BJP government’s anti-cow slaughter law is aimed at only one section of society, he said.

Call for unity

Former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa told party leaders to work with unity instead of proposing their names for the post of Chief Minister. He also appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah to take Mr. Shivakumar along with him to rebuild the party.

“I wanted to become KPCC president, but some people didn’t agree. You [Mr. Siddaramaiah] should take Mr. Shivakumar into confidence. First, the party should come to power. Then we can decide the candidate for the post of CM,” he said.

He also said all party leaders should start exposing the flaws in the NDA government’s policies. As of now, only Rahul Gandhi, MP, has been criticising the policies, he said.