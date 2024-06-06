Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa never expected to win, but contested the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP candidate in Shivamogga to initiate a debate on the affairs of the party unit in Karnataka.

“I have succeeded in initiating the debate on one family’s hold on the party, and how backwards and Dalits are being neglected in the party, by contesting as an independent candidate,” he said in a press conference in Shivamogga on June 5.

The former minister said people of Shivamogga did the right thing by electing the BJP candidate. “Fearing that the Congress might win if there was a split in votes favouring Modi, people of Shivamogga voted for the BJP candidate. They understood that I would not win,” he said.

Asked about his next move, he said he is still young at 76, and there is enough time to decide after discussing with friends and well-wishers.