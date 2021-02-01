‘I haven’t got justice in Congress’

Congress MLC C.M. Ibrahim has said that he is still in the Congress and will take a decision by August after discussing it with his supporters across the State.

He was talking to reporters in Raichur on Saturday.

“I am still in the Congress. However, I have not got justice there as expected. I have been touring many parts of the State for the past one month and collecting opinion from the general public and leaders about the changes that we need in the State and what should be our political stand. Reaction from the public is really good,” he said.