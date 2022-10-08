I have strength to fight; JD(S) will come back to power in my lifetime: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister says he will soon visit every district in the State and every ward of Bengaluru to save party

Former Prime Minister says he will soon visit every district in the State and every ward of Bengaluru to save party

Exuding confidence that the JD(S) will again come to power during his lifetime, H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and party supremo, said although he is still recovering, he has the strength to fight.

“I will soon visit every district in the State and every ward of Bengaluru to save our party. I will also participate in the party’s forthcoming executive committee meeting. I appeal to you with folded hands to save and build this party,” said an emotional Mr. Gowda, addressing JD(S) party workers at the valedictory of ‘Janata Mitra’ programme here on Saturday.

The former Prime Minister, who attended a public function after a long time, pointed out that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy strived for 10 years to save the party. “I am confident that the party will come to power again. Mr. Kumaraswamy will again become Chief Minister. I still have the strength to fight and till my last breath I will not allow any injustice to happen to Karnataka,” said Mr. Gowda.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and the Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy called upon people to make a wise decision while electing a party to power.

Alleging that the BJP and the Congress are looting taxpayers, he said while one party is talking about 40% commission, another is raising the Arkavathy land denotification case and irregularities in power purchase. “The decision is in your hands. You should choose a party that will work for your welfare and development of the State,” he said, listing out many promises if brought to power.

“Congress leaders on Bharat Jodo Yatra are now saying society is divided into rich and poor classes. How come they realised it now and not during their 45 year tenure?” he asked.

Referring to communal clashes and unrest in society, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the BJP is dividing society in the name of religion. “Teenagers and youth are being roped in to supply drugs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about clean governance. Drugs worth crores of rupees being supplied in the country are from the ports of Gujarat but they are misleading that it is happening from the coastal belt here,” he said.