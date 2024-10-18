I have no connection with Gopal, clarifies Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

A day after the Bengaluru police filed an FIR against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi on charges of duping a former MLA with an assurance of getting BJP ticket, Mr. Pralhad Joshi held a press conference in New Delhi on Friday completely denying any kind of association or connection with his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, the Union Minister’s team released documents dating back to 2012 in which Mr. Pralhad Joshi had claimed that he did not have any connection with his brother and has been separated from him for decades.

At his press conference in New Delhi, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution who represents Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency declared that he had no connection whatsoever with his brother Gopal Joshi for over three decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Releasing documents, he said he had filed an affidavit in the court in 2012, and also issued a public notice saying that anyone claiming to be his brother, relative or friend and indulging in any kind of financial business would not be binding on him. After his brother Gopal’s name popped up in a case of financial irregularity, he had bought an injunction from the City Civil Court in Bengaluru against linking his name with Gopal Joshi.

He said, “The details are clearly stated in the affidavit placed before the court on 22.11.2013. As per the affidavit, I and Gopal Joshi have separated for over 20 years, which comes to 32 years now.” He said in this connection that they had executed a Family Arraignment Deed or Vaivastha Pathra on 17.03.2012 stating they did not have any joint family status or any joint transactions socially and financially. A public notice to the effect was also published in leading local dailies on 9.11.2012, he said.

As the FIR had been filed, a thorough investigation should be conducted to bring out the truth and to allow the law to take its own course, he added.

Take action

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Hubballi on Friday, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad demanded action against those who had misused the name of Mr. Pralhad Joshi.

Mr. Bellad alleged that Mr. Gopal Joshi had misused the name of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and duped a ticket aspirant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.