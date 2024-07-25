GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I have no blot in 40-year political career: Siddaramaiah

Published - July 25, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Amid din created by BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) members over being denied permission to discuss the alleged irregularities in MUDA, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in the Legislative Council that the Opposition was jealous that he had become the Chief Minister for the second time, and that he had no black spot in his 40 years of political life.

“I do not have any role in the MUDA irregularities. We had sought sites as per the law and MUDA has distributed the sites as per rules. What is the fault in this? If we had asked for sites at a specific location, then it would have been illegal. Why should we interfere when MUDA has allotted the sites?” he said. “I know your intention is to sully my image. I will not allow that to happen,” he added.

Accusing the Opposition of deliberately bringing up the subject to disrupt the functioning of the House, the Chief Minister said: “Though alleged irregularities have taken place during the BJP tenure, efforts are being made to accuse me. You will not be successful in that effort.” However, Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanswamy said the Chief Minister had taken the issues personally. “We are demanding a discussion because allegations of irregularities have surfaced. There are allegations that the Chief Minister’s family members are involved. Why is it that permission is not being given to discuss the issue?”

