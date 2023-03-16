I have never ditched the party, says Shivalinge Gowda

March 16, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Hassan

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) has said he was offered ₹5 crore to vote in favour of Lehar Singh of the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls, however, he did not ditch the party he was elected from.

Speaking to presspersons in Arsikere on Thursday, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said he had never worked against the interests of the party. He took the decision to quit the party following differences with the leaders. “I was offered ₹5 crore to vote for the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls. But I have never put myself up for sale. If I had quit the party along with those 17 legislators during Operation Lotus, I would have become a Minister”, he said.

He said his term as JD(S) MLA would end on April 23, and he would not resign until then. “Differences are quite common in politics. When my party leaders termed my protest in favour of coconut growers as a drama, why should I continue to remain with them? If they continue to criticise me, I too have to react. I wish they do not comment about me. Let us fight on the electoral battlefield,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda has decided to join the Congress. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Minister H.D. Revanna criticised him during the Pancharathna Rath Yatra and alleged that he ditched the party that launched his political career.