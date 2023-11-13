I have never crossed ‘Lakshman rekha’ of BJP, says C.T Ravi

November 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP leader and former Minister C.T. Ravi said if the party did not give him any responsibility, he would campaign for the party in his individual capacity.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, Mr. Ravi said he began his career with the BJP and never thought of joining any other party. “All through my career, I have voted for the BJP and sought votes for the party. I never thought of any other political party. If I am fed up with politics, I will sit at home, but will not join any party to do politics,” he said.

‘Only within party’

Further, he stated that he never crossed the “Lakshman rekha” of the party. “Whenever there were differences in the party, I did raise them within the party. I did not go to anybody else’s house to point out my differences,” he said.

Answering a question, Mr. Ravi said he would not be attending newly appointed president B.Y. Vijayendra’s office-assuming ceremony on November 15. “Mr. Vijayendra spoke to me twice over the phone. I told him I would not attend the ceremony. I will be busy with my election work in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Ravi is among those who have obliquely expressed disappointment with Mr. Vijayendra’s appointment as the State party chief. On Saturday, to a question on Mr. Vijayendra’s appointment being seen as dynasty politics, against which the BJP has repeatedly spoken in the past, Mr. Ravi said, “If I speak anything about this, there are chances of attaching a wrong meaning to it.”

Furniture purchase

Further, referring to the purchase of furniture for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence, Mr. Ravi questioned the necessity of purchasing furniture by spending crores of rupees when farmers were facing difficulties due to drought. “The State government has declared 223 taluks as drought-hit. Mr. Siddaramaiah claims to be a socialist. We believe socialists lead a simple life. But it seems Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues have adopted the policy of enjoying luxury by spending public money,” he said.

