I have my eyes set on CM post, says Satish Jarkiholi

Published - November 24, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi, who was in-charge of the Congress bypoll campaign in Shiggaon, has said that he has his eyes set on the Chief Minister’s post after the 2028 Assembly elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Jarkiholi said that he is strengthening his position as a leader by working for the victory of his party candidates in elections.

“As of now, the Chief Minister’s post is not vacant. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in his post till the term ends,” he said and added that he is not aware of any changes in the Cabinet.

On Congress victory in Shiggaon, he said that the campaign by the BJP to divide Hindu-Muslim votes has been effectively tackled, while AHINDA votes were consolidated, resulting in the victory of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the BJP fights elections every time on communal issues. “However, this time, the party workers did not allow the BJP to succeed in its ploy resulting in the victory of Congress candidates,” he argued.

