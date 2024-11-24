 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

I have my eyes set on CM post, says Satish Jarkiholi

Published - November 24, 2024 06:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi, who was in-charge of the Congress bypoll campaign in Shiggaon, has said that he has his eyes set on the Chief Minister’s post after the 2028 Assembly elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Jarkiholi said that he is strengthening his position as a leader by working for the victory of his party candidates in elections.

“As of now, the Chief Minister’s post is not vacant. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in his post till the term ends,” he said and added that he is not aware of any changes in the Cabinet.

On Congress victory in Shiggaon, he said that the campaign by the BJP to divide Hindu-Muslim votes has been effectively tackled, while AHINDA votes were consolidated, resulting in the victory of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the BJP fights elections every time on communal issues. “However, this time, the party workers did not allow the BJP to succeed in its ploy resulting in the victory of Congress candidates,” he argued.

Published - November 24, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.