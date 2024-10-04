GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I have got a clean chit in land case: Ashok 

Published - October 04, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, against whom four Ministers led by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, held a press conference recently to make allegations of land grab, hit back at the Congress accusing them of dragging him into a case in which he had already got a clean chit.

The Ministers had said that Mr. Ashok had returned 32 guntas of land, acquired by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), that he had purchased in 2011 to evade an inquiry against him. The Ministers pointed out that given he had himself returned the land that had led to a case against him, it was hypocritical of him to term the return of 14 sites by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife as “acceptance of guilt”.

Mr. Ashok claimed that while he returned the land before the court order, Mr. Siddaramaiah did so after FIRs were filed against him. “The then Governor H.R. Bharadwaj did not order an inquiry against me in the case. The High Court also said an inquiry was not necessary,” he said.

Responding to the letter by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Ms. Parvathi in which she appealed not to drag the families of politicians into controversies, Mr. Ashok said he concurred with her and said he desisted from making personal attacks and had never attacked her. “I am only doing my job as a leader of the Opposition,” he said.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.