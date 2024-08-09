I have done no wrong, I will not budge: Siddaramaiah tells Opposition

Making it clear that he had done no wrong in either the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) or Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation cases, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday firmly ruled out any possibility of his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Mysuru at the Janandolana rally organised by the Congress, to counter the Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatra undertaken by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) combine, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his four-decade-long career in politics, which has been devoted to ensuring justice to poor, backward classes, Dalits, minorities, women, and farmers, had remained spotless. “Let the BJP and JD(S) join each other and take out as many padayatras as they wish, I will not budge,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

What they hate

Taking to social media X, he further said, “What they hate is not me as a person, but the pro-people schemes I have implemented, the principle of social justice I believe in, my faith in secularism, my honesty and my transparent behaviour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regretting the “false” allegations levelled against him in the MUDA scam, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his wife had been allotted sites during the erstwhile BJP regime as compensation for the 3 acres of 16 guntas of her land that had been encroached for developing a layout. Though his wife had filed an application for compensatory sites in 2014 when he was the Chief Minister, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had instructed MUDA not to allot any sites as long as he was at the helm.

With regard to the irregularities in the Valmiki corporation, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was no connection between the corruption that had taken place in the corporation and him. “I did not deny corruption in the corporation. But, there is no connection to the corruption in the corporation and the Finance Minister,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government had already arrested as many as 12 accused persons and recovered about ₹50 crore out of the ₹84.43 crore embezzled from the corporation, he said.

Despite being in political life for the last four decades and enjoying power, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed he did not own a house in Mysuru except for the one that is presently under construction. Though he had built two houses earlier, he had sold them to clear the outstanding loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges against leaders

Training his guns on the Opposition leaders, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked what moral right BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, against whom a chargesheet has been filed in a Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, had to seek his resignation. Mr. Siddaramaiah referred to BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil’s allegation that Mr. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijendra had swindled crores of rupees.

He attacked JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy for his alleged involvement in the Jantakal mining scam. “Aren’t you ashamed of seeking my resignation?” he asked. Mr. Siddaramaiah did not spare Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and pointed to his alleged involvement in the land scam in B.M. Kaval.

He said the leaders of the Opposition BJP and JD(S), who were themselves facing the charge of corruption, did not have any moral right to seek his resignation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.