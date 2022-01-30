I have cut my ties with Congress: Ibrahim

C.M. Ibrahim

Belagavi

30 January 2022 22:14 IST

‘Will take with me some leaders willing to join me’

“I have come out of the Congress. There is no question of going back. I will not yield to any attempt by any leader to convince me to stay [in the Congress],” C.M. Ibrahim, MLC, said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“I am like the mythical Vishakantha from the Puranas. I have kept quiet even after suffering humiliation for years. But if I decide to curse someone, they will suffer badly,” he said.

A visibly upset Mr. Ibrahim said it was the media that made him a leader and he would now look to it for guidance at his crucial juncture in his life.

A few days ago, he had said in Bengaluru that he would soon quit the Congress.

Criticises Siddaramaiah

He criticised Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, for claiming that he made him an MLC. “Siddaramaiah has been saying he made me an MLC. I will throw an open challenge to him. Let us both resign our seats and contest again. I will resign as MLC tomorrow. Let him resign as MLA. Let us both contest elections again. Let us see who wins,’’ Mr. Ibrahim said.

Mr. Ibrahim claimed that D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC president, had not kept his promise of talking to him to resolve differences. “He is a big man. Why will he talk to me?’’ he said.

Mr. Ibrahim said he had come to meet S.R. Patil, former MLC. “I will go, but I will take with me some leaders who are willing to come. Let us see what happens,’’ he said.

ALINGA, AGOWDA

Mr. Ibrahim said he would establish ALINGA (alpa sankhyata- Lingayat) and AGOWDA (alpa sankhyata- Gowda) organisations to counter AHINDA promoted by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“In North Karnataka I will build ALINGA and in South Karnataka AGOWDA” he added.