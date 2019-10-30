I have been given a free hand to run the government: Yediyurappa

Amidst reports about cold vibes between Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the BJP Central leadership, the former on Wednesday claimed that the Central leaders had given him a free hand to run the government. He expressed confidence of completing his term.

“They (Central leaders) have faith in me and that is why they made me Chief Minister. There has been no interference even in Cabinet formation,” Mr. Yediyurappa told a meet-the-press programme organised by Press Club, Bengaluru, on the occasion of the BJP government going to complete 100 days in office.

“None of my decisions has been questioned by the Central leaders. The BJP is a national party. We have to work within the boundaries and that is what national leaders expect us to do.”

On reversal of some transfers reported to be done at the behest of Central leaders, Mr. Yediyurappa said such decisions have been taken in the interest of providing good administration.

When he was asked about the reported “non-cooperation” from the Central leadership, including in flood relief, he said: “You know how I have run the administration and the challenges I face. I am trying to take everyone — BJP and Opposition leaders — along with me. I am 100% confident of succeeding.” Mr. Yediyurappa said the Central leaders would decide on taking the disqualified legislators into the party fold, and an appropriate decision would be made after the Supreme Court’s decision next month.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa also said that the decision to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers was taken by the BJP national leaders.

Justifying the appointment of party leaders as political secretaries and the three Deputy Chief Ministers, he said this practice was not new, and he had not done anything wrong.