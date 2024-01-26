GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘I don’t feel embarrassed to return to BJP as I am going back home’

Interview

January 26, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Girish Pattanashetti
Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said he was under pressure to return to the party as workers and various leaders kept meeting him, and insisting on him coming back.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said he was under pressure to return to the party as workers and various leaders kept meeting him, and insisting on him coming back. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, whose exit from the BJP and entry into the Congress had raised much dust ahead of the last Assembly elections, is back with the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

While speculation was rife about his possible return “home”, Mr. Shettar himself had denied them, stating that he would never go back to the saffron party as his “self respect was hurt.” However, thanks to behind-the-scene efforts made by various players, which began almost five months ago, he is back in the BJP. The efforts gained momentum reportedly with B.Y. Vijayendra becoming the State chief and his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa pitching in. According to insiders, the RSS pramukhs had a role too.

In a telephonic conversation with The Hindu, Mr. Shettar spoke about the reasons for his return and the next course.

Why this apparently sudden decision to return to the BJP?

It is not a sudden decision. For quite some time, I was under pressure to return to the party as workers and various leaders kept meeting me, and insisting on me coming back, forgetting the past. I had not given it a thought until changes happened in the State BJP with Mr. Vijayendra being made president. He along with his father Mr. Yediyurappa spoke to me several times. I was given feedback from other leaders that the party high command too was keen on it. So I took the decision.

You had left the party saying your ‘self respect’ was hurt. Does it not matter now?

I had no other complaint with the party except that some developments had hurt my self respect. Now when senior party leaders have admitted that it was because of miscommunication and assured me that I will be treated respectfully, I have no other reason to decline their request. Let me make it clear, I don’t feel embarrassed to return to the BJP, as I am going back home.

The Congress had treated you well. Don’t you agree?

I have no complaints with the Congress, as the party has treated me in a dignified manner and made me an MLC even after my defeat in the Assembly elections. I thank the Congress for what it has done for me. In turn, the Congress too has benefited because of me during elections. But the BJP is my home and I was under constant pressure from workers and leaders to return.

What next?

The party seniors have promised that I will be treated in a dignified manner and given responsibilities. I will work according to the responsibilities given to me I. I have not asked for any position or put forward any demand and neither have they promised anything specific.

