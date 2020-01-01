‘I did not quit the Congressbecause of money, power’

“I consider Siddaramaiah as my leader. But I cannot go back to the Congress. If I did, vested interests in that party would destroy my political career,” the former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi told his supporters in Benachina Maradi village on Tuesday.
“It is unfortunate that we are in different parties. But that does not stop me from saying that he is my leader. I have worked with him in the past and I have great regards for him. I met him when he was recuperating in hospital a few days ago,” he said.
There are some forces that are opposed to me. They keep spreading rumours that Mr. Siddaramaiah was responsible for the fall of the coalition government. “I told him about that. I did not quit the Congress because of power or money. I came out unable to bear the maladministration in the coalition government. I wanted to teach a lesson to such leaders,” he said.
