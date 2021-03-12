I did not meet woman featured in video with brother: Satish Jarkiholi

Belagavi

12 March 2021 22:53 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi has denied reports that he met the woman victim who was featured in the sex video in which his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi is allegedly featured.

“Some media outlets have written articles indicating that I rode my helicopter to Nidagundi village in Bagalkot district to meet the woman. That is far from the truth. Such reports are baseless,” Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters in Gokak on Friday.

He said he would welcome the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations against his brother. “However, the SIT can only file a report about the issue. The real investigation starts only when an FIR is filed. The courts can punish an offender only after the FIR is filed and a proper inquiry is held,” he said. “It is true that the family’s reputation has been affected by the scandal. But we still have great support from a lot of people. We are confident that the truth will come out if a proper probe is held.”

‘Welcome to Congress’

He also said the Congress would continue to welcome leaders from other parties if they believed in the Congress ideology. “Young leader Madhu Bangarappa has joined the Congress in Bengaluru. We will make efforts to invite leaders from other parties at the districts too.”

He said the Congress would select a candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls only after the Election Commission announced the schedule. “Our workers are worried over the delay in the announcement of dates. Officials tell me they have time to hold polls till the end of April. We will wait for the announcement,” he said.