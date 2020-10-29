I dedicate this award to the entire farm fraternity: Dangapur

Siddaramappa B. Patil Dangapur, who has been selected for the Rajyotsava Award for his contribution to agriculture in the region, has said: “I am greatly indebted to the State government for recognising my services. I dedicate this award to the entire agriculture fraternity.”

The farmer leader started his journey in public life by raising his voice for farmers rights and led several agitations at district level, State level and even at the national level.

He mobilised a large number of farmers for national-level farmers conventions in various States.

The 74-year-old Mr. Patil was appointed district secretary of Krishik Samaj in 1980.

He has been the president of the Zilla Krishik Samaj for the last 35 years. Mr. Patil has organised various seminars on advanced techniques of farming. He also helped in bridging the gap between agriculture scientists and farmers.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Mr. Patil recalled that he was jailed for a week for leading an agitation as district convener of the Progressive Farmers Struggle Committee during the Bharat Bandh call against the then Chief Minister R. Gundu Rao in 1982.

The septuagenarian said that he was the first to take a delegation to the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) demanding an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for red gram.

Mr. Patil also educated farmers in the district about the benefit of crop insurance schemes. He encouraged the farming community to insure their crops so that they can claim losses suffered due to natural calamities.

Meanwhile, agriculture experts and progressive farmers from the district, who expressed happiness over the award being conferred on Mr. Patil, also said that recognition has come late to him.