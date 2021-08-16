I-Day: Remembering Esuru village’s brave uprising that was quelled mercilessly

Hassan

16 August 2021 00:31 IST

Leaders of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti recently chose Esuru in Shikaripur taluk to launch their campaign to urge “corrupt politicians to quit the sacred politics”. The campaign was launched on August 8, commemorating the Quit India Movement in which residents of this village played a valiant role.

Responding to Mahatma Gandhi’s call to Quit India against the British in 1942, the villagers joined the struggle and refused to pay taxes. They attracted the wrath of the British by hoisting the tri-colour on September 29, 1942. They declared themselves independent, resolving not to let Esuru go to the British no matter how many other places went their way (‘Esuru Kottaroo Esuru Kodevu’).

Following this, the British sent police forces to the village. The villagers retaliated. Two officials were killed, prompting the British to intensify their action against the villagers. The police arrested more than 200 people, including many women. Among them, five people — Gurappa, Jinahalli Mallappa, Suryanarayanachar, Badakalli Halappa, and Gowdru Shankarappa — were hanged on March 8, 1943. As many as 41 people, including women, were sentenced to life in prison.

A stone has been erected on the outskirts of the village in memory of the martyrs. The villagers have demanded a proper memorial in honour of those who fought the British. Shivanna, a Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader who has penned a poem in Lavani form hailing the martyrs, said that hundreds of people visit Esuru and look for information about the freedom struggle. “There is no proper memorial to honour our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The State government should build a memorial so that visitors can find out about their struggle,” he said.

The government has proposed a memorial at a cost of ₹4.75 crore in the village. The villagers hope work on it will begin in the 75th year of Independence.