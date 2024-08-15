ADVERTISEMENT

I-Day celebrations at Cheluvamba Mansion in CFTRI

Published - August 15, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

CSIR-CFTRI director hoists tricolour, speaks on the achievements of the institute in 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the CSIR-CFTRI here on Thursday, Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CSIR-CFTRI hoisted the national flag in front of the Cheluvamba Mansion in the campus. After unfurling the tricolour, the CFTRI school students took part in a march past and rendered a guard of honour.

Addressing the gathering of students, staff, and retirees, Dr. Singh spoke on the role of people in the freedom movement, especially freedom fighters, and also the importance of science and technology in building the nation after independence.

She also spoke about the achievements of CFTRI in the years 2023-2024 and they included R&D projects, collaboration with industries, MoU agreements, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and also societal role in serving the nation. She commended the entire staff of CFTRI for extending a helping hand, preparing and supplying relief supplies like food materials and sanitizers to the people in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Earlier, some of the staff and research scholars rendered patriotic songs which were coordinated by the Food Research Institute Gymkhana (FRIG) of CFTRI.

