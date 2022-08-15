I-Day celebrated with traditional fervor in Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha

Students presenting cultural performances during Independence Day celebration at grounds of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the sprawling grounds of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha in Kalaburagi with thousands of students along with their teachers of the Sharnbasva University and the educational institutions run under the aegis of Sharanabsaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha and 9th Peetathipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan and Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Matoshri Dakshayini Avvaji participating in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

It was also a special occasion for everybody present on the ground and for the first time the 9th Peetathipathi of the Samasthan Chiranjivi Poojya Doddappa Appa unfurled the national flag in the presence of his mother and chairperson of the sangha Matoshree Dakshayini Avvaji and sisters Shivani S. Appa, Bhavani S. Appa and Maheshwari S. Appa. Vice-Chancellor of the university Niranjan V. Nisty, and secretary of the sangha Basawaraj Deshmukh were prominent among others who were present on the historic occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Matoshri Dakshayini Avvaji recalled the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and others who dedicated their entire lives to the long-drawn struggle for Independence. She said that despite the country under British rule for more than 200 years, it was emerging as one of the economic superpowers in the world.

“Despite several hurdles, the country has become self-sufficient in almost all fields and made rapid progress in the field of space science, and science and technology. We should all join hands with the government in making the country a world superpower. The country remembers with greatness the sacrifices made by the jawans of the Indian armed forces in protecting the borders and helping in putting down the insurgency and attempts by the countries inimical to the progress achieved by India to disturb peace in the borders of the country,” she said.

Later, thousands of students took part in the massive march past led by the NCC cadets of the Sharnbasva University and the NCC units of the colleges under the Sangha. The students of the Sharanabasaveshwar Residential Public School gave impressive dance performances to the tunes of the patriotic songs. The students of different colleges, NCC units and Sharnbasva University who achieved laurels in the national and state level competitions were also honoured on the occasion by Matoshri Dakshayini Avvaji.

Earlier, Mr. Nisty hoisted the national flag on the main campus of the university.