I can’t be disturbed as long as I have people’s blessings: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday came down on the BJP and said, “no one can destabilise me and my government as long as I have people’s blessings”.

Alleging that the BJP belonged to the lineage of Hitler, he said: “Our government is working to help the poor, irrespective of religion, caste or creed. The poor should be empowered socially and economically and there should be equality in society. We have come up with five guarantees to ensure there is no discrimination in society. Unable to tolerate this, the BJP is trying to destabilise my government.” The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the Charaka Super-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister, who stopped for a while as he heard the Azan (prayer call for Muslims) during his speech, said the Congress was spending ₹52,900 crore annually to implement the guarantee schemes.

“Have they been able to spend as much as what we are spending on the guarantee schemes? The BJP that is known for distorting the truth is unable to tolerate this. That is why they are trying to disturb my government at any cost. But no one can destabilise me as long as I have your blessings,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the hospital had been developed on a par with private health facilities.

“Our government is here to serve the poor and we want to ensure that affordable and quality healthcare is made available to people. Just like hospitals, we are also developing government schools on a par with private educational institutions,” he said.

