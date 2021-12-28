I can work relentlessly for 365 days: CM

“I am capable of working relentlessly for 365 days. And I have resolved to work at least 15 hours a day,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday, seeking to dispel the notion that knee pain was affecting his functioning.

Replying to a query by the media on M.P. Kumaraswamy’s, BJP MLA, request to him to rest for 20 days and then return with renewed energy to work for the State, Mr. Bommai said the MLA had made the suggestion out of love for him.

“But I have resolved to work for 15 hours a day. My target is to bring back BJP to power in 2023. I will begin preparations from 2022,” he said.

Knee pain

Mr. Kumaraswamy had said that Mr. Bommai should rest for 20 days and take care of his health. The general public and officials should also allow him to work from home and not invite him to meetings or functions for the next few days, he had said adding that Mr. Bommai was his favourite Chief Minister. Mr. Bommai is undergoing treatment for knee pain from a practitioner of indigenous medicine.

On BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh’s statement that the party would go to polls under Mr. Bommai’s leadership, the CM said he was thankful to the party high command for reposing faith in him.

“The BJP works as a team under collective leadership. We discuss and execute as a team. There is a good coordination between the party and the government,” he noted.

However, the Chief Minister declined to answer queries related to Cabinet expansion, saying he would restrict himself to the BJP executive meeting.