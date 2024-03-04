ADVERTISEMENT

I believe Siddaramaiah will complete five-year-term, says Yathindra

March 04, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

“The talks on the change in leadership of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha polls are all just rumours. I believe Siddaramaiah will complete his five-year term,” former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said.

Mr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, spoke to presspersons at Halli Mysuru village in Holenarasipur on Monday. Answering a question about a change in leadership, he said, “There is no such development. It is quite common for some MLAs to say that their leader will become Chief Minister. During the BJP’s rule, there were many aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post. And their supporters also expressed such wishes.”

The former MLA praised his father, stating that he fulfilled the promise of five guarantees within nine months of coming to power, and gave a good Budget to the State. “The BJP people said that the State would go bankrupt with the implementation of the guarantee schemes. However, the Chief Minister has proved them wrong,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about his contest for Lok Sabha polls, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not an aspirant of the Congress ticket to contest for Mysuru seat. “I have not sought a ticket. I am not an aspirant. Let us see what the party high-command decides,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US