I believe it’s not a risk but an opportunity, says Somanna

April 13, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Housing Minister and BJP candidate for Varuna and Chamarajnagar V. Somanna on Thursday said he does not see his contest outside Bengaluru as a risk as he considers it as an opportunity and the party’s trust in him.

“My contest in Varuna against Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajnagar is the party direction. Senior party leaders including Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda have faith in me and therefore fielded me from two constituencies. I am confident of winning from both seats and the party will come to power in the State,” he told reporters.

Mr. Somanna also announced that he would be camping in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and launch his campaign in Varuna on Friday.

He denied that he was reluctant to fight from Varuna and Chamarajnagar leaving Govindarajnagar in Bengaluru. “Party diktat comes first and I have to obey that,” Mr. Somanna replied.

Mr. Somanna, who arrived here for the first time after the party asked him to take on the former CM in Varuna, said, “Mr.Siddaramaiah is also a candidate like me. Both of us grew up politically in the same ‘garadi’. I have taken up the challenge and I am certain that the party will romp home. Our party’s unity in Varuna is the biggest strength.”

When asked about the strategies for winning the polls from two seats, he said, “I knew the time is short but elections are not new to me as I have faced many elections in a political career spanning 45 years.”

He said the party’s roots have spread across Varuna and his candidature is just a reason. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development mantra, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s works and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s governance will work in his favour, Mr. Somanna maintained.

He said he will visit every house in Varuna and seek their blessings. “I understand a lot can be done for the constituency whose jurisdiction also spreads into parts of Mysuru. “

He said the party high command has sent him to fight from Varuna. “I don’t know their intentions but I have to abide by their direction. It could be intended to help develop Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, and also bring the double-engine government to power.”

Later, Mr. Somanna, accompanied by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and other party leaders, visited Suttur Mutt here and sought the blessings of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami. Prior to this, he visited Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and Nanjundeshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud. He later visited Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivas Prasad at his residence and sought his support for his election in Chamarajnagar and Varuna.

Mr. Somanna addressed a press conference at the media centre of BJP here and said he would be filing his nomination papers for Varuna at 11 a.m. on April 17 and for Chamarajnagar on April 19.