After coming under attack from NDA partners BJP and JD(S) for his remarks on the colour of the skin of Union Minister for Major Industries and Steel and former CM H. D. Kumaraswamy, Karnataka’s Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan apologised for his comments.

While trying to downplay the comment and arguing that he has not done any wrong, Mr Khan claimed that he used to call Mr Kumaraswamy ‘kariyanna’ (black coloured person) and the former CM would call him ‘kulla’ (short person) when they were on good terms during his stint in the JD(S). “It was never disrespectful as we used to call each other like that out of affection. However, my remarks have become a big issue in view of the by-election in Channapatna. If my remarks have hurt anybody, I apologise,” he told reporters in Mysuru on November 12.

Rejecting the demand of the JD(S) to quit over the ‘racist’ remark, the Minister said, “Why should I resign? What wrong have I done?”

To a question on whether his controversial remarks will have an impact in the by-elections, especially in Channapatna, the Minister said, “There won’t be any impact on the by-election since it is not the first time that he has addressed the former CM like that. I and Mr Kumaraswamy used to address each other like that out of affection when I was in the JD(S). I used to be with him for nearly 16 hours every day when I was in the JD(S),” he replied.

Mr Khan denied any comment on buying former PM H. D. Deve Gowda’s family while campaigning in Channapatna. “Is it possible to buy H. D. Deve Gowda’s family? I have not made any such comment,” he clarified.

The Minister, however, admitting to saying that Mr Kumaraswamy cannot buy Muslim votes in Channapatna. “I spoke in that context, but never said it like the way it is being made out now.”

Mr Khan was in Mysuru in connection with the waqf elections, which are scheduled on November 19. “I have come to Mysuru in view of the waqf elections on November 19. I am here to campaign. A meeting of the voters has been convened,” Mr Khan said.

Asked whether the Waqf Board’s claims on farm land will be discussed at the meeting in Mysuru, the Minister said the meeting will focus on the waqf elections.

