I am waiting for CM’s decision: Anand Singh

KALABURAGI

09 August 2021 20:10 IST

Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh, who openly expressed discontent over the portfolio allocated to him, has said that he has placed his demand before the Chief Minister and is waiting for his decision on it.

“I don’t come before the media time and again and make statements on the allocation of portfolios. My statements before the media may annoy the Chief Minister. I have once again requested the Chief Minister what I wanted and am now waiting for his decision,” he told media representatives after offering puja at Venugopal Temple in Hosapete on Monday.

To a question, Mr. Singh said that he will abide by the decision the Chief Minister will take in the matter.

Advertising

Advertising

“The development of Venugopal Temple was my father’s dream. He, unfortunately, passed away when the development work was in progress. The temple will be developed as per his wishes. After three days of pujas and other rituals, the statues of different deities will be installed,” he said.