I am still in BJP: A. Manju

Former Minister A. Manju has said that he is still with the BJP and would definitely contest in the coming Assembly elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Arkalgud on Tuesday, Mr. Manju said he would support the BJP candidate in the election to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates’ Constituency. “The graduates have to elect a good candidate. The BJP has got chances to win in the election,” he said.

When asked about the party he would represent in the 2023 Assembly election, Mr. Manju said that would be decided based on the opinion of his followers in the constituency.

Mr. Manju, who was a Minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, had joined the BJP after he lost in 2018 Assembly elections. He contested for Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and lost against JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna. The BJP had appointed him in charge of the party affairs in Mandya district. However, he was relieved of the responsibility when his son Manthar Gowda contested for Legislative Council election from Kodagu on the Congress ticket. There were reports that he would join the Congress.