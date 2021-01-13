I am only opposing RSS, not Kurubas’ demand for ST tag: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition, clarified that he was not opposing the Kurubas’ demand for Schedule Tribe tag but only opposing the RSS for its hand in the struggle, and warned against the agenda of trying to divide the Kurubas.

He was addressing Halumath SamkritikaVaibhava, an annual cultural and traditional programme of Kurubas, organised by the Kanaka Guru Peetha at Tinthini Bridge near Veeragota village in Deodurga taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday.

Mr. Siddaramiah, who targeted the RSS and K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, said, “The RSS’ hands are behind the present agitations led by Mr. Eshwarappa. Thus, I am keeping myself away. But, the efforts of the RSS to divide Kurubas by politicizing the issue will not succeed.”

He asked why was Mr. Eshwrappa not putting pressure on the Union and State governments for the ST tag but holding agitations instead? Is he fighting against his own government or Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he questioned.

He said that he had sent a recommendation to the Centre recommending to include Kurubas in four districts in Hyderabad Karnataka region in the ST tag when he was CM, but it was not considered yet. “I also wrote the committee of Anthropomorphic Survey and Study to conduct the detailed survey on the status of Kurubas in the remaining districts and submit the report. Mr. Eshwarappa should ask the committee about the survey. Until the survey is complete, it is impossible to include Kurubas into ST,” he said.

“I will not change my stand no matter whether I am in power or not and will always adhere to my conscience. But, few people have been misleading others about me for not taking part of the agitations,” he added.