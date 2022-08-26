I am not quitting Congress: Muniyppa

Veteran Congress leader K.H. Muniyappa on Friday scotched rumours of quitting the party and said he would continue to be a member.

The former Union Minister had called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K. Sudhakar earlier in the day, fuelling rumours that he was on the way to quitting the Congress.

Later, to clear the confusion, Mr. Muniyappa told presspersons that he met the Chief Minister to discuss issues related to granting of 18 acres to the Adi Jambava temple and mutt at Gudibande in Chickballapur district.

Mr. Muniyappa said he would continue to work actively in the Congress. “The high command knows everything and I will discharge my duties as per the wishes of the party,” he said.