I am not in race for CM post: Nirani

KALABURAGI

29 May 2021 19:17 IST

He says his focus will be on all-round development of Kalaburagi district in the next 30 years

Dismissing media reports, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday made it clear that he was not an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister.

“I am not in the race. It is speculation by a section of media. I have not visited Bengaluru for the last few days. I am completely engaged in COVID-19 containment activities in Bilagi and Kalaburagi and it is my priority. B.S. Yediyurappa is our leader and the government would work under him,” Mr. Nirani told mediapersons at a press conference in Kalaburagi.

Mission 2020-2050

After chairing a meeting of legislators and district-level officers from Kalaburagi district, Mr. Nirani, who is also the in-charge Minister for Kalaburagi, announced that the administration would come up with Kalaburagi Mission 2020-2050 to fundamentally transform the district which had been one of the backward districts in the State as per Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa panel.

“The Mission envisages all-round development of the district in the next 30 years. Agriculture, industry, irrigation, education, health and other core areas would be focused on. The mission would be implemented in three phases each having 10-year duration,” he said adding that he would spend a whole day with intellectuals and subject experts in the district discussing the initiative and taking their suggestions.

On the poor ranking of Kalaburagi in SSLC results, Mr. Nirani said the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction under whose tenure the districts bagged the first rank in the SSLC results would be summoned to Kalaburagi and asked to share their efforts and experiences with their counterpart in Kalaburagi.

On the State’s financial condition to handle COVID-19, Mr. Nirani said that there was no dearth of funds. “At present COVID-19 cases in the district are on the decline. 170 of the 404 beds in GIMS [Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences] are vacant. The demand for oxygen and Remdesivir has also fallen. Taking up vaccination on a massive scale is our next priority. There is no dearth of funds for handling COVID-19. Kalaburagi has ₹175 crore of the District Mineral Foundation funds and the Chief Minister has permitted to use 33% of it for COVID-19 containment activities. Besides, we have ₹50 crore Disaster Management Funds. We are renovating the ESIC Hospital at Shahabad which remained unused for the last 20 years. We are spending ₹12 crore for it,” Mr. Nirani said.