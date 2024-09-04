GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I am not in any kind of race, Deshpande clarifies

Published - September 04, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission R.V. Deshpande on Wednesday clarified that he was not in any kind of race and Siddaramaiah would be the Chief Minister for the remainder of the current Assembly’s term.

Deshpande triggers political debate by expressing wish to become CM

Mr. Deshpande told presspersons in Dharwad that under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah, the government was functioning effectively and none had any qualm about his leadership.

On Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that everyone would have the desire to become Chief Minister, Mr. Deshpande said that “desire and greed” were different and there was no scope for becoming greedy.

On Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he said his meeting was limited to seeking grants for projects in the State.

September 04, 2024

