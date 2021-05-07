I am not diverting oxygen supply to Chamarajanagar: Suresh Kumar

Mysuru

07 May 2021

Minister responds to MP’s charge

R.Krishna Kumar

MYSURU:

Minister for Education S. Suresh Kumar who is also in charge of Chamarajanagar district, said that his politics was not based on impulsive outbursts and unscientific thinking.

He was reacting to Mysuru MP’s outburst that Mr. Suresh Kumar’s visit and personal supervision of the refilling and transportation of oxygen cylinders from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar amounted to intimidation and commandeering the refilling stations, thus alluding that Mysuru was being bereft of oxygen.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said as a Minister he was aware of his responsibilities and the government was committed to ensuring the welfare of all. “I am not given to such thinking as to divert Mysuru’s oxygen requirement to Chamarajanagar’’ , he added.

The Minister said his decision to visit the oxygen refilling units in Mysuru was to acquaint himself with the processes pertaining to refilling of the cylinders and the duration it entailed. It was also an endeavour to apprise the personnel involved in the exercise of the imperatives of timely supply of oxygen in the days ahead as the second wave of the pandemic peaks.