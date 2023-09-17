‘I am not Devaraj Urs’

September 17, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

In what seemed like a response to a recent dig taken by senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said though many people called him “second Devaraj Urs”, he could never become Devaraj Urs and would remain distinct as Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking at a State government event to commemorate Vishwakarma Jayanthi. Recently, Mr. Hariprasad had taken a dig at the Chief Minister that one would not become Devaraj Urs by sitting in the car of the late leader.

“Nobody can become anybody. We are all distinct. Many people call me second Devaraj Urs. But I am Siddaramaiah and not Devaraj Urs. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Devaraj Urs were all distinct individuals. But what unites them is their commitment to social justice, he said, adding he considered power as an instrument to implement and live social justice.

Claiming it was Congress that had given opportunities to all backward communities, he said people must not fall for “tall claims” and make a distinction as to who was really committed to social justice in their action and elect them to power.

