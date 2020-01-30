I am not an aspirant for KPCC president post: D.K. Shivakumar

Dismissing the speculations of him being in the race for the post of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), D.K. Shivakumar said that he never made any attempt for the post.

“I am not in the race for KPCC president post and am not lobbying for it. Hence, there is no question of other Congress leaders preventing me from getting the post. Moreover, the post is not vacant now. Dinesh Gundu Rao is the party chief in Karnataka and Siddaramaiah is the Leader of the Opposition. We all are working under them,” he said, during his brief interaction with media representatives at Kalaburagi airport here on Wednesday. The Congress strongman was on his way to attend a religious carnival at Gonal village in Yadgir district.

When asked about whether the Congress high command was waiting for the expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet to decide on the KPCC president’s post, Mr. Shivakumar said, “There is no relation between the appointment of KPCC chief and the Cabinet expansion. These are two different tasks separately decided within the respective parties. We are not bothered about who will join and quit the Cabinet. It is not our business. We are doing our work,” he said.

In Yadgir

Mr. Shivakumar offered a special prayers to Gade Durga Devi goddess, in Gonal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Wednesday. He told mediapersons in the village that it was his long-pending desire to do so. “I intended to visit during last year’s annual festival. Owing to pre-scheduled engagements and political pressure, I could not do so” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar did not respond to a question about chances of him becoming CM as said by priest. “I prayed for the good of all,” he said.