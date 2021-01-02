I am not a ticket aspirant: Vijayendra

BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra has said he was not an aspirant to contest in the by-election in Basavakalyan Assembly constituency in Bidar district.

In an interaction with presspersons in Shivamogga on Saturday, he said the party would decide who should be the candidate in the by-election. “I have no ambition to contest for any seat. Being vice-president of the party’s State unit, I will take up the responsibilities assigned to me”, he said in response to a question.

Further, he said the party’s meeting in Shivamogga would discuss the preparations for the by-elections in Belagavi Lok Sabha seat and Assembly seats in Maski and Basavakalyan.