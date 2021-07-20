I am in the race for post of Karnataka Chief Minister, says Umesh Katti

Throwing his hat into the ring for the race for the post of Chief Minister if the incumbent B.S. Yediyurappa is replaced, senior BJP leader and Food Minister Umesh Katti on Monday said that he considered himself a suitable candidate.

“The post of Chief Minister is not vacant now in Karnataka. Whenever a vacancy is created, we want the party to appoint a leader from northern Karnataka. And I consider myself an eligible candidate from this region,” he told reporters in Belagavi. He had made similar statements in the past as well.

He said he considered himself a fit candidate to be CM as he had won eight terms to the Assembly and handled six different ministries over 40 years. “I have maintained a clean image throughout my public life and there is not a single dark spot in my career. If I am lucky and if the high command supports me, I will be Chief Minister,” he said.

He also said he would not comment on speculation that the BJP was planning to replace Mr. Yediyurappa now. He said the party’s State president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, had clarified that the voice in a recent audio clip on the matter was not his. “I think the matter is settled now and we should not discuss it further.”

Mr. Katti said he has not held any political meetings with Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad, who are considered dissident leaders opposed to Mr. Yediyurappa. “It is true that we have met and had lunch a few times. But we have not held any political meetings.”