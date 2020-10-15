KarnatakaKALABURAGI 15 October 2020 17:05 IST
‘I am in home quarantine’
In an apparent response to Kalaburagi Congress leaders Sharan Prakash Patil, B.R. Patil and others who, in a press conference, alleged that Kalaburagi in-charge Minister Govind Karol was being insensitive by not paying visit to the flood-hit areas, Mr. Karjol said that he was in home-quarantine after being infected with COVID-19.
In a press note released soon after the press conference of Kalaburagi Congress leaders, Mr. Karjol said that he was in home-quarantine on the advice of doctors after being he and his family members were infected with COVID-19.
“I am presently in home-quarantine and, hence, I am not able to visit flood-hit areas in Kalabu…
