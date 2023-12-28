I am Hindu, but there is a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva: CM

December 28, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre for its “discriminatory policies” and said “we too worship Lord Rama and build Rama Mandirs in villages”, drawing a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva.

‘Don’t we sing bhajans?’

Speaking on the occasion of the 139th Congress Foundation Day in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said, “Don’t we worship Ram? Don’t we sing Raj bhajans? Generally, people sing bhajans during the last week of December (Dhanurmasa). I am Hindu, but there is a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. The Hindutva preached by the BJP is fake.”

He said that none from RSS and BJP participated in the freedom struggle. The RSS was born in 1925, and despite that, RSS leaders had not participated in the movement against the British Raj, the Chief Minister said.

The Congress leaders should expose the falsehood propagated by the BJP leaders in the name of nationalism and patriotism. The BJP leaders have no moral right to question the contributions made by the Congress for the last 75 years. “Did the BJP build any dam for the development of the nation?” he asked.

Batting for Rahul for PM

Noting the second leg of the yatra of MP Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Gandhi should become the Prime Minister of the country. “We should work collectively towards the victory of the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to make Mr. Gandhi the Prime Minister,“ he said.

Mr. Gandhi should become the Prime Minister to ensure justice and equality to all sections of the people, the Chief Minister said. Several senior Congress leaders and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar participated in the programme.