I am here to play Test cricket, RCB is good only for 20-20, taunts Vijayendra

“RCB is only good for 20-20 matches. I am here to play Test matches,” BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said in Hubballi on Wednesday, responding to K.S. Eshwarappa, former Deputy Chief Minister, who has announced plans of forming Rayanna-Channamma Brigade (RCB) to fight for the rights of Lingayats, OBCs, and deprived classes.

“I do not want to say anything about the RCB. I only want to say I am here for the long haul. I do not indulge in such short-term activities,” he told reporters. “Mr. Eshwarappa has been expelled for anti-party activities. He has no moral right to talk about the BJP.”

RCB’s politics

Mr. Eshwrappa has announced that the contours of the brigade will be revealed in a meeting scheduled for October 20 in Bagalkot, to be attended by several leaders and seers. Though he has called it a non-political outfit, its political significance is no secret, considering that BJP MLA for Vijayapura City Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has expressed support for this outfit. The common thread between the two leaders is that both are bitter critics of Mr. Vijayendra.

Rayanna is seen as a Kuruba icon (the community to which Mr. Eshwarappa belongs) and Rani Chennamma, a Lingayat (Panchamasali) warrior (Mr. Yatnal’s community).

Mr. Vijayendra said in Hubballi, “Mr. Eshwarappa has said that I have become the State unit president by hoodwinking the BJP high command. It means he has accepted that I am a leader of some significance.” He did not respond to Mr. Eshwarappa’s description of him as an “immature leader”.

‘Not trying to destabilise govt.’

To another query, Mr. Vijayendra said the BJP was not trying to destabilise the government and that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has several competitors within his own party. “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar who has been publicly defending Siddaramaiah and claiming that the Congress government will last its full term, is in the race for the post,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

“Most leaders are publicly defending Mr. Siddaramaiah as they want to be in his good books. They know that he will resign soon and appoint a successor of his choice. That is why all the leaders are praising him. They do not have real regard for him,” he said.