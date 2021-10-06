I am happy to visit Chamarajanagar: CM

Mysuru

06 October 2021 20:45 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that did not believe in the so-called jinx associated with the visit to Chamarajanagar and would go to that place as often as required.

Mr. Bommai is scheduled to participate in an event in Chamarajanagar on Thursday in which the President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to participate and inaugurate the 450-bed hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences.

Mr. Bommai said Chamarajanagar was a part and parcel of Karnataka and he did not believe in any jinx associated with any place. “The fault lies not in the place but in our outlook and perception and I am happy to visit the town and would do so as often as required’’, he said.

Many of Mr. Bommai’s predecessors had avoided visiting Chamarajanagar given the belief that a visit to the town would hasten their political downfall.