I am being targeted: Sangameshwara

Bengaluru

05 March 2021 02:14 IST

Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara said he had removed his shirt, which resulted in his suspension, to draw Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s attention on false cases filed against him and his family members in Bhadravati.

Speaking to reporters after the House was adjourned, he said the ruling BJP was targeting him and his family with false cases. The BJP has been losing all elections, including local body elections. “My family and I are being targeted with false cases of attempt to murder and committing atrocities,” he said. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah too said Mr. Sangameshwara had tried to express anguish over seven of his family members being booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

