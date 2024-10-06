ADVERTISEMENT

I am being targeted for not compromising on social justice: Siddaramaiah

Updated - October 06, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and writer Baragur Ramachandrappa releasing a book on V.S. Ugrappa, former MP, on Sunday in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday reiterated that he is being targeted as he is not the one who compromises on social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after releasing a book on former MP V.S. Ugrappa, the Chief Minister said that both he and Mr. Ugrappa believe in social justice. “We will not compromise on social justice at any cost. It is for this reason that the Opposition is trying to tarnish my image. But, I will not allow them to succeed in their efforts,” he said.

On Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is facing a probe over alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife, reiterated that he would not resign on “false allegations”. “There is no question of succumbing to a conspiracy hatched by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) to destabilise a government helmed by the son of a shepherd,” he had said.

“The BJP and the JD(S), unable to tolerate the fact that I have become the Chief Minister twice, have joined hands and are hatching a conspiracy against me,” he had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US