I am being targeted for not compromising on social justice: Siddaramaiah

Updated - October 06, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and writer Baragur Ramachandrappa releasing a book on V.S. Ugrappa, former MP, on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and writer Baragur Ramachandrappa releasing a book on V.S. Ugrappa, former MP, on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday reiterated that he is being targeted as he is not the one who compromises on social justice.

Speaking after releasing a book on former MP V.S. Ugrappa, the Chief Minister said that both he and Mr. Ugrappa believe in social justice. “We will not compromise on social justice at any cost. It is for this reason that the Opposition is trying to tarnish my image. But, I will not allow them to succeed in their efforts,” he said.

On Saturday, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is facing a probe over alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to his wife, reiterated that he would not resign on “false allegations”. “There is no question of succumbing to a conspiracy hatched by the Opposition BJP and JD(S) to destabilise a government helmed by the son of a shepherd,” he had said.

“The BJP and the JD(S), unable to tolerate the fact that I have become the Chief Minister twice, have joined hands and are hatching a conspiracy against me,” he had said.

Published - October 06, 2024 10:19 pm IST

