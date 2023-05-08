HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I am already living a bonus period, Kharge says in response to a death threat to him

The AICC president asserted that there would be someone else to question BJP’s misdeeds even in his absence

May 08, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party workers during a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party workers during a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The people at the public meeting addressed by All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi on Monday.

The people at the public meeting addressed by All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Obliquely responding to the alleged death threat issued by Manikanth Rathod, a history-sheeter contesting the Assembly Elections from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district as BJP candidate against his son and Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that he was already living the “bonus period” and he would not hesitate to speak the truth just because of a threat to his life.

“What is the average life expectancy in India? It is around 70 years. I am 81 years old now. I am already in the bonus period. If everything goes well, I may live another eight or nine years. If you [BJP] think your problems will be solved by eliminating me, just kill me. I am ready for it. But, don’t think that you will get rid of questions. If I am not there, somebody else will be there to question your misdeeds. I am not afraid of your death threats. I won’t stop speaking the truth and exposing your misdeeds. I would continue to do my duty no matter who would do what to silence me,” Mr. Kharge said at a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Monday.

He was speaking at an election rally to seek votes for Allamprabhu Patil, the Congress candidate for Kalaburagi South constituency. Mr. Kharge also doubted the involvement of BJP’s top brass in the conspiracy to kill him and his family members.

“Without the active support or backing of top leaders in the BJP, this kind of death threat cannot be issued against me. He [Mr. Manikanth Rathod] says that he would finish off me and my family. You [BJP] must know that my entire family was finished off [during the onslaught of Razakars soon after Independence] I was the only one who survived. I am still alive. They [BJP] think that I can be easily eliminated physically. It is not possible. As long as the people of Kalaburagi, Kalyana Karnataka, Karnataka and, now India, after I became the AICC president, are with me, it is not easy for them to get rid of me. It is not easy for them to eliminate me as long as the Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution is with me,” Mr. Kharge said.

Criticising BJP for neglecting the Kalyana Karnataka region, Mr. Kharge expressed his readiness for an open debate on the contributions of BJP and Congress for the development of the region.

Congress gurantees

Referring to the guarantees of Congress if voted to power in the State, Mr. Kharge said that it was his responsibility that the promises were fulfilled.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / state politics / political parties / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.