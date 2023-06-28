I am a ticket aspirant for LS poll: Former MLA Vasu

June 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Vasu, former MLA, who was denied Congress ticket during the Assembly elections held earlier this year, has said that he is an aspirant for party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Vasu said he was very much in the Congress and had taken the denial of party ticket to him in the last elections in his stride.

When asked if he was ready to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections if the party fielded him, Mr. Vasu replied in the affirmative and said he was ready to enter the poll fray. However, he said would not contest the elections as an Independent.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Vasu, who had won the Assembly elections from Chamaraja Assembly constituency during the 2013 elections, was denied the Congress ticket during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Mr. Vasu had convened a press conference to announce the NSS special camp 2022-23 on “Healthy youth for health society” and “Relevance of Gandhi-Yashodharamma Dasappa’s views” from July 1 to 7 at Yashodharapura in Hunsur taluk.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra has also been invited to participate in the programme organised jointly by NSS, Vidyvardhaka Law College, H.C. Dasappa Sarvajanika Vichara Sansthe, Mysuru District Legal Services Authority, Vidya Vikas Institute of Legal Studies, Seshadripuram First Grade college, and Karnataka Gandhi Memorial Fund.